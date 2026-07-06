BRPD: 4 people injured after pair of early evening shootings in Baton Rouge on Independence Day

BATON ROUGE — Four people were struck by gunfire on Independence Day in two separate shootings that happened about an hour and a half apart, Baton Rouge Police officials said Monday.

At around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, BRPD officials responded to reports of a shooting along Fairchild Street. Police later learned that the shooting happened along Scotland Avenue near Robin Street.

According to police, an SUV pulled up to the intersection where four people were standing. Three people got out of the SUV and began shooting, with bullets hitting two people. One of the victims, a man, was hospitalized but expected to survive his injuries. A woman was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Around 6:50 p.m., BRPD responded to reports that a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot along Sherwood between Lemonwood and Beechwood drives.

Police added that an SUV pulled up alongside the boys while walking from a convenience store and started shooting. The teens sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Both shootings are under investigation.