'It's a long time coming': Iberville Parish President pleased with potential bridge locations

PLAQUEMINE - After the potential locations for a new Mississippi River Bridge were narrowed down to just three, Parish President Mitch Ourso was pleased to find out they are all within Iberville Parish lines.

“I feel like… king for the day," said Ourso, holding a crown.

It's been a long, bumpy road for the parish president of 24 years, who says he has been fighting tooth and nail for a bridge in Iberville since he was elected.

“I’ve been fighting this bridge for this many years, and it’s finally come to play today, so it’s a win-win for Iberville," said Ourso.

Ourso says the industrial corridor in Iberville has grown exponentially over the last decade. In his eyes, the thousands of daily commuters in and out of the parish are enough to warrant a new bridge.

Once that bridge is built, Ourso plans to put the "iconic" Plaquemine Ferry to rest.

“It’s about time the ferry is put on a dry dock and we have a bridge.”

Although everyone might not agree, Ourso wholeheartedly believes a bridge in Iberville Parish will bring along economic growth and opportunities, ultimately benefitting the area.

“It’s going to be a process and I can tell you probably not everybody in Iberville Parish probably wants the bridge because it might affect them. I get that, but we have to move forward," said Ourso.

DOTD says a two-year study is being conducted on LA 1 and Highway 30 to see how much expansion is needed to handle future traffic flow.