'It didn't make sense to me:' Travelers question ICE presence as TSA lines surge at Armstrong Airport

KENNER — Another day brought more long lines and frustration for travelers at Louis Armstrong International Airport, as security wait times stretched for hours Monday morning.

The delays come as TSA workers continue calling out amid a partial government shutdown that has left many without pay for weeks. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Armstrong Airport reported the highest TSA callout rate in the country on Sunday, just over 42%.

In response to the staffing shortage, ICE agents were deployed to MSY and other airports across the country to help manage crowds, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from travelers.

By early Monday morning, TSA lines had already wrapped through the terminal, with only a handful of checkpoints open. At times, those lines stretched all the way back to the parking garages.

Michael Hernandez, who was traveling to Kansas City, said even arriving early didn’t guarantee a smooth experience.

“I thought we were gonna miss our flight because we got here, like three hours working. We're saying four hours. It was kind of chaotic,” Hernandez said.

He added that when he checked earlier in the morning, the lines were already overwhelming.

“We checked today at 5:30 in the morning. It was out the door to the garages. So we saw that, and got here a couple hours before noon,” he said.

Other travelers took even greater precautions. Dara Thomas, who was heading home after attending a wedding in New Orleans, said she arrived six hours early after hearing about delays and issues with TSA PreCheck.

“They said they shut down TSA PreCheck yesterday, so it made me nervous,” Thomas said.

The presence of ICE agents inside the airport also caught some passengers off guard.

“I see them kind of just standing there, I don’t know what they’re doing,” Thomas said.

For some, the situation raised larger concerns about staffing priorities during the shutdown.

“I feel like the TSA should be getting paid instead of them… it makes no sense,” Hernandez said.

Thomas echoed that concern, pointing out the difference in training.

“TSA workers are trained to do what they’re supposed to be doing, ICE wasn’t trained in TSA fashion. So it didn’t make sense to me,” she said.

As long lines persist, state leaders say additional help could be on the way. Governor Jeff Landry says he is prepared to deploy the National Guard to assist at airports if wait times continue at this level.

For now, travelers are being urged to plan ahead and arrive hours early, as uncertainty at airport security checkpoints continues.