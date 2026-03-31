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IPSO: Woman arrested on attempted murder, hit-and-run charges after driving into White Castle crowd

1 hour 17 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 1:00 PM March 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHITE CASTLE — A woman from Port Allen was arrested on attempted murder and hit-and-run charges after she drove her car into a crowd of people in White Castle, Iberville Parish deputies said.

Jeremeisha Johnson, 21, was arrested Sunday after one person was injured near Olano Street. 

According to deputies, Johnson had been involved in an altercation with another woman the previous day, but the person struck by the vehicle was not involved in that incident.

The person Johnson allegedly struck with her car was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries sustained in the hit-and-run crash. 

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