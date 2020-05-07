Investigators make one arrest in Gardere area drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a man has been arrested for participating in a Monday (May 4) evening drive-by shooting on Elvin Drive that left one person injured.

According to an affidavit, 20-year-old James Lawerance has been arrested in connection with the the shooting incident, which occurred around 6 p.m.

Investigators say the man who was eventually wounded was in his vehicle, driving along Elvin Drive when he heard gunshots and then realized his vehicle was being hit by gunfire; the man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was treated in an area hospital.

When investigators followed up on the incident, they used a combination of eyewitness accounts and surveillance footage to find that several men in a maroon Mazda were responsible for the shooting.

After combing through surveillance footage to obtain the Mazda's license plate number, investigators report discovering that Lawerance was the owner of the vehicle.

According to an affidavit, authorities tracked down the vehicle's location to a business on Essen Lane, and they had it towed.

Detectives say when Lawerance went to the tow yard to pick up his vehicle they apprehended him and questioned him.

An official report says Lawerance admitted to participating in the shooting on Elvin Drive and acting as the driver during the incident.

He was subsequently arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that included attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.