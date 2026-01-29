37°
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Three dead since Sunday at Elayn Hunt, cause unknown at this time

Thursday, January 29 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - Three people have died at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since Sunday, Department of Corrections officials told WBRZ.

According to the Department of Corrections, two people died on Jan. 25 and one person died on Jan. 27. Officials said they could not provide identification or a cause of death at this time.

WBRZ has reported on problems at the facility since August 2024; since September 23, 2025, there have been 17 deaths at Elayn Hunt. Earlier in December 2025, the Department of Corrections said it "acknowledges that the correctional facility has seen an uptick in unexpected deaths over the last several months."

