37°
Latest Weather Blog
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Three dead since Sunday at Elayn Hunt, cause unknown at this time
ST. GABRIEL - Three people have died at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since Sunday, Department of Corrections officials told WBRZ.
According to the Department of Corrections, two people died on Jan. 25 and one person died on Jan. 27. Officials said they could not provide identification or a cause of death at this time.
Trending News
WBRZ has reported on problems at the facility since August 2024; since September 23, 2025, there have been 17 deaths at Elayn Hunt. Earlier in December 2025, the Department of Corrections said it "acknowledges that the correctional facility has seen an uptick in unexpected deaths over the last several months."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Krewe of Denham Springs rolls through Livingston Parish this weekend
-
EBR Coroner Dr. Beau Clark featured in docuseries on fentanyl
-
LSP: Man dead after single-vehicle crash, hitting tree on La. Highway 10...
-
Owner of East Feliciana safari park allegedly defrauded couple contracting him for...
-
Denham Springs woman allegedly concealed income, defrauded SNAP out of $17K
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday