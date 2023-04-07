Investigative Unit: House where 3-year-old was shot had another deadly accidental shooting in 2016

UPDATE: The coroner's officer said Tuesday the child died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the head. More details here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/coroner-3-year-old-accidentally-shot-killed-himself

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit found the home where a 3-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend, in what authorities are calling an accident, is the same house where another deadly accidental shooting took place almost four years ago to the day.



Family members told WBRZ Monday that 3-year-old Amir Antoine found a gun under a pillow before it went off. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the child's exact cause of death.



Four years ago, 17-year-old Ahmad Antoine was charged with negligent homicide after investigators say he repeatedly cocked a shotgun until it went off shooting and killing 17-year-old Devin Anderson. Antoine was convicted and sentenced to five years of probation.



Both deadly shootings occurred at the same address, 1915 Birch Street in Baton Rouge. Court documents show Ahmad Antoine still lives at the house.

As of now, it's unclear who owned the gun in the shooting that killed Amir Antoine. Baton Rouge police said they were checking, but were waiting on autopsy results to confirm that the shooting was accidental.



"I thought about my baby because I have a 5-year-old," Lacy Lee told WBRZ Saturday. "It's a sad situation."



Multiple family members were too grief-stricken to talk but said the situation has been devastating.



"Unfortunately you have a child that's lost his life because of something that could have been prevented," Don Coppola with Baton Rouge Police said.





