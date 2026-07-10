Investigative Unit: Former Dixon inmates face charges after drugs, cell phones found on prison grounds

JACKSON — Two former inmates are facing multiple felony charges after authorities say forensic evidence connected them to packages of drugs and cell phones that were found on the grounds of Dixon Correctional Institute last year.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, Rondrick Lavonn Grant and Tyshawn Tireason Charlot are each charged with trespassing on prison grounds, introducing contraband into a correctional facility and multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The packages were found on Feb. 27, 2025, during a routine yard inspection at the facility.

The two packages were wrapped in camouflage medical tape and found inside the fenced area. According to the affidavit, they contained a crystal-like substance, a white powder substance, multiple bundles of green leafy substance, bluish paper suspected to be illegal narcotics, Suboxone strips, five cell phones, five cell phone chargers, a WiFi box and seven USB charging cables.

The evidence was turned over to the Investigative Services Unit and later submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory on March 10, 2025.

Lab analysis confirmed the substances included 877 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 247.99 grams of marijuana, 27.11 grams of methamphetamine and 140 doses of Buprenorphine Naloxone, according to the affidavit.

Forensic processing was completed April 30, 2025, and a comparison report was released July 1, 2025, leading investigators to Grant and Charlot.

Grant had been released from DCI on Jan. 12, 2024, and Charlot was released on June 6, 2024. Charlot was on probation at the time the evidence was discovered.

Neither man was incarcerated at Dixon Correctional Institute on the day the packages were found.

The affidavit notes the packages were found approximately 173 yards from the road edge of La. Highway 68, with a wooden fence, a single strand electric fence and several pecan trees between the road and the outer security fence. Investigators say it is unlikely the packages were thrown from the roadway or delivered by drone, since no drone sightings were reported by security between Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, 2025.

According to the affidavit, investigators concluded the suspects physically trespassed onto Dixon Correctional Institute's grounds to place the contraband inside the fence line.

Both men were arrested by a state police fugitive task force on Wednesday.