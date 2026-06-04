INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: DOC confirms death of 33-year-old Angola inmate

ANGOLA — Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Patrick Jones, 33, who was serving a life sentence for armed robbery, may have been killed by another inmate on Tuesday.

West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said his office is investigating but would not confirm whether it is a homicide investigation until after the autopsy is complete. Spillman added that Jones was in a two-man cell.

The Department of Corrections says Jones' official cause of death is pending a complete autopsy.

A second undetermined death involves Ronald Williams, 57, who died on May 28.

According to WBRZ records, there have been 12 inmate deaths at Angola this year.

Sources say Jones' death could be another sign of an apparent increase in inmate-on-inmate violence that may be connected to two-man cell arrangements.

In February, inmate Melvin Lopez, an already convicted murderer, was charged with the murder of Jonathan Robertson, who was serving time for armed robbery. In April, Oshay Hicks, who was serving time for rape, was arrested for killing Walter Davis, a convicted child molester.

Inmates Freddie Smooth and Willie Jones were arrested in March for attempted murder.