Interview: Senator Bill Cassidy to join '2une In' Tuesday morning

1 hour 58 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, December 21 2021 Dec 21, 2021 December 21, 2021 4:24 AM December 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy will join WBRZ's morning show, '2une In' for a Tuesday morning interview.

Cassidy is expected to discuss the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will provide $35.7 million to airports around the state, his opposition to the “Build Back Better” bill, the recent elevation of the debt ceiling, and his thoughts on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

Click here to view the interview live online, at 7:30 a.m. (CST), or watch it on WBRZ Plus at that time. 

