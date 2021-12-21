42°
Interview: Senator Bill Cassidy to join '2une In' Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Senator Bill Cassidy will join WBRZ's morning show, '2une In' for a Tuesday morning interview.
Cassidy is expected to discuss the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will provide $35.7 million to airports around the state, his opposition to the “Build Back Better” bill, the recent elevation of the debt ceiling, and his thoughts on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.
Click here to view the interview live online, at 7:30 a.m. (CST), or watch it on WBRZ Plus at that time.
