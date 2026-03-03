Intermittent lane closures on Weber City Road in Gonzales to begin Wednesday

GONZALES — Intermittent lane closures along Weber City Road will begin on Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Government said Tuesday.

Closures will happen from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 4 through March 26 near the intersection with Airline Highway.

The parish government said the temporary shutdowns will involve intermittent closing of eastbound and westbound lanes from approximately 700 feet east of Airline. The eastbound lane between Roddy Road and Airline will also be closed.

The parish said the closures are to allow crews to replace power poles along the road.