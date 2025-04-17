71°
Interim St. Mary school board member wins permanent spot on panel
FRANKLIN — St. Mary Parish interim School Board member Lawrence Guillory won a permanent seat on the panel Saturday against an independent challenger. The seat covers mostly rural areas around Franklin.
Carla Pellerin had entered the race after Guillory was appointed to the spot last year. He replaced Murphy Pontiff, who was the fourth board member to leave the panel since October 2021.
Guillory won by a 2-1 margin.
Two members died and two resigned.
Pellerin was among seven applicants for the interim post for which Guillory was selected last October.
The only other items on the St. Mary Parish ballot Saturday were four proposed constitutional amendments.
