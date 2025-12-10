Insurance backdated, car repaired after call to 2 On Your Side

DENHAM SPRINGS - Last month, 2 On Your Side shared a story about an EMS paramedic who was denied coverage after a car wreck. State Farm denied the claim over a paperwork issue. That issue has since been resolved, and the paramedic's car has been repaired.

Justin Crochet's car is as good as new, and he can drive it again. It was picked up by a tow truck driver and repaired in a couple of weeks at a body shop in Livingston Parish.

"I'm thankful it's over," he said.

Crochet was involved in a car wreck in October. An uninsured driver with an unregistered car hit the driver's side. At the time, he wasn't concerned about those details because he had full coverage... or so he thought.

"They told me they weren't covering me because I didn't have full coverage on my car, which was a shock to me," Crochet said.

As a paramedic for East Baton Rouge EMS and the Louisiana Air National Guard, Crochet stays busy. He shipped out for the Air Force last year. State Farm dropped his coverage to liability while his car sat parked in his garage.

"They said let them know when I got back, and they'd put everything back," he said.

Prior to his return, Crochet emailed State Farm and let them know he'd be returning in February. His monthly payments increased, and he didn't think anything about it until the wreck. He didn't know what to do when he received the coverage denial, so he contacted 2 On Your Side.

Soon after, the corporate office stepped in.

"Someone else from higher up in State Farm called, and he was like, 'Yes, we do see the agent responded to everything but failed to put it in.' So they backdated my insurance to February and called a tow truck to come get my car," Crochet said.

The repair happened quickly after that, and he's happy to be back on the road driving his car.