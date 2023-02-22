Inside The Weather: Weather Modification

76°
Wednesday, February 22 2023
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

While meteorologists are tasked with predicting the weather, some are making an attempt at modifying it. The primary aim of the industry is to mitigate economic harm. WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains in the associated video.

