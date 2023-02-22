Inside The Weather: Weather Modification

While meteorologists are tasked with predicting the weather, some are making an attempt at modifying it. The primary aim of the industry is to mitigate economic harm. WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains in the associated video.

For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.