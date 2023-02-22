76°
Latest Weather Blog
Inside The Weather: Weather Modification
While meteorologists are tasked with predicting the weather, some are making an attempt at modifying it. The primary aim of the industry is to mitigate economic harm. WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains in the associated video.
For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Angola employees arrested in separate investigations; one accused of raping a minor
-
Police make arrest in deadly I-12 shooting
-
Ash Wednesday kicks off lenten season in Baton Rouge
-
More than 150 stolen phones at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades tied...
-
Facility that would house mentally ill adults won't be built in Glen...
Sports Video
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...