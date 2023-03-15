52°
Latest Weather Blog
Inside The Weather: Measuring Wind
Wind determines a lot about our daily activities. But, do you know how it is monitored and the correct way to read those measurements? WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains in the associated video.
For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City-Parish approves lease on new 911 call center, possibly raising phone fees...
-
'He should be in jail': Mom who lost children in crash furious...
-
Police looking for bike-riding carjackers tied to multiple shootings; BR judge's assistant...
-
Wednesday's Health Report
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge