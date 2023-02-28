75°
Inside The Weather: Aches and Pains
Some link changes in weather with body aches and pains. Researchers have found certain changes to be the greatest culprits. WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains in the associated video.
For more Inside The Weather, CLICK HERE. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
