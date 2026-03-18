Inmate dies in EBR Parish Prison five days after entering following a probation violation

BATON ROUGE — Sheriff's officials say an inmate who entered the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison this month on a probation revocation was dead less than a week later.

Tre'deon Hilliard, 21, was booked March 7 after the 19th Judicial Court revoked his probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer with force. He had initially been arrested last August. He also had been accused previously of domestic violence-related charges.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that last Thursday, five days after being booked, Hilliard was found unresponsive during a jail roll call. Jail staff tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the jail.

The coroner's office said there were no signs of trauma. The sheriff's office says preliminary findings are "consistent" with a suspected drug overdose.

The agency did not say how Hilliard would have obtained drugs in jail.