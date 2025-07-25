Inmate beaten while handcuffed files suit, alleges cover-up by several DOC employees

ST. GABRIEL - An inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, who was beaten while handcuffed, filed suit in federal court against the officers he says beat him.

As the WBRZ Investigative Unit previously reported, Torrance Verdin was beaten for having a contraband tablet.

The four officers named in the suit allegedly beat him while he was handcuffed.

The suit says he suffered torn ligaments in his leg and injuries to his head and neck, alongside PTSD.

When The Investigative Unit first reported the story, the official statement from the Department of Corrections was that Verdin had no injuries and no one was being investigated. That changed after we started asking questions. Shortly after, warden Donnie Bordelon was removed from his position.

We've learned that one of the officers alleged to have beaten Verdin also beat another inmate at a different prison just days before.

According to another lawsuit, Lt. Charles Creel, who was visiting Hunt from Rayborn Correctional in Washington Parish, also beat a handcuffed inmate there, choking him and kicking him in the ribs.

Just four days later, he allegedly had his knee on Verdin's neck, asking the other officers for a 'blind spot' so they could beat him out of sight of cameras.

The suit also alleges that Verdin was approached by warden Luke Rheams to drop his complaint against the officers for $500.

It alleges there was an attempted cover-up from higher-ups, including Donnie Bordelon.

As of the end of June, Creel was still employed with DOC.