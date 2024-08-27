84°
Independence man killed after head on crash in Livingston Parish Monday night

INDEPENDENCE— A two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish resulted in the death of an Independence man Monday night.

State Police say Raymond Lexia Jr., 47, was killed while traveling along LA 43 near Turkey Creed Road when another car drifted into his lane and crashed into him head on just before 6 p.m.

Troopers say the other driver, 35-year-old Mitchell Ballard, had over corrected after he traveled off the road. He was arrested and is now being held in the Livingston Parish Jail. 

Ballard faces charges of negligent homicide and careless operation. 

