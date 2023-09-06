78°
Latest Weather Blog
Independence man in custody after shooting brother
INDEPENDENCE - A man is in custody Tuesday evening after shooting his brother, authorities said.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a home along East Copper Road around 6:30 p.m. Details were extremely limited, but deputies said they had taken the man into custody. They did not say what he was being charged with and did not release a name.
As for the victim, they are being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Trending News
No more information was made available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three more arrests made in teen's killing at Port Allen football game;...
-
Worker claims he was fired for reporting a possible noose; company says...
-
Zachary firefighters return from fighting massive blaze in Beauregard Parish
-
Slidell Police save woman from flooding SUV on Sunday
-
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at high school football game