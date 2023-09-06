78°
Independence man in custody after shooting brother

INDEPENDENCE - A man is in custody Tuesday evening after shooting his brother, authorities said. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at a home along East Copper Road around 6:30 p.m. Details were extremely limited, but deputies said they had taken the man into custody. They did not say what he was being charged with and did not release a name. 

As for the victim, they are being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

No more information was made available. 

