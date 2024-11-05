76°
Incumbent Donaldsonville mayor Leroy Sullivan wins, set to begin fifth term

Tuesday, November 05 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Mayor Leroy Sullivan (D) won a fifth term Tuesday against a challenger whose campaign was marred by two arrests in the weeks before the vote.

Sullivan was first elected mayor in 2012, after serving on the city council from 1993 to 2004.

He garnered 1932 votes for re-election. Challenger Glenn Price (D) had 977  votes.

Price was arrested twice in October, accused of money laundering and stealing copper wire.

