76°
Latest Weather Blog
Incumbent Donaldsonville mayor Leroy Sullivan wins, set to begin fifth term
DONALDSONVILLE - Mayor Leroy Sullivan (D) won a fifth term Tuesday against a challenger whose campaign was marred by two arrests in the weeks before the vote.
Sullivan was first elected mayor in 2012, after serving on the city council from 1993 to 2004.
He garnered 1932 votes for re-election. Challenger Glenn Price (D) had 977 votes.
Trending News
Price was arrested twice in October, accused of money laundering and stealing copper wire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Istrouma High coach, health teacher sentenced to 2 years...
-
One person hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive
-
Officer shoots two people at end of 7-mile chase
-
Attorney alleges 40 cases of voter fraud in Amite
-
Livingston Parish Schools, Sheriff's Office officials team to address rise of social...