In statement, Matthew Mire admits to the murder of state trooper, woman in 2021 multi-parish killings

GONZALES — In the process of entering a plea to spend the rest of his life in prison on Thursday, Matthew Mire gave a beat-by-beat breakdown of his account of the deaths of a Louisiana State Police trooper and a woman across three parishes.

Mire, 35, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences, as well as nearly 350 years, for the October 2021 killings of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair following Thursday's plea in a Gonzales courtroom.

District Attorney for the 23rd District Ricky Babin said that Mire would not have the possibility for parole or suspension of sentence, meaning he would die in prison.

"It's called a contract for life," Babin said. "So, it's over."

Mire admitted to the murders, as well as the attempted murders of four others, in a written statement filed with the 23rd JDC clerk of court.

The full statement can be read below with the non-deceased victims' names censored:

I take full responsibility for my actions on 10/9/2021 and the consequences that resulted. I admit the wrongfulness of my actions and acknowledge the damage that I caused.

On that day,

- I walked to the home of (A.V) and (D.L), kicked in the front door, entered their home, and shot them multiple times;

- I left their home and stole a blue Chevrolet truck;

- I drove the truck toward the home of Pamela Adair and (J.S) on Dutton Road to shoot them;

- At the fork of Dutton Road and Dutton Drive, I noticed a State Police unit parked at the end of Dutton Drive. I did not want to be chased. So, I shot and killed the officer inside who I now know was Trooper Adam Gaubert;

- I then went to the Adair/Schexnayder home, forcefully entered and shot them multiple times, killing Pamela Adair and seriously wounding (J.S.);

- I later attempted to rob (C.O.) of his cell phone at a gas station while armed with a gun;

- Sometime thereafter, I was stopped at traffic light on La. 42. A State Police unit stopped behind me. When it flashed it (sic) lights, I fled and fired shots at the Trooper as he chased me. I pulled into a parking lot, fired more shots at him, and got away;

- I abandoned the truck on Hoo Shoo Too Road and discarded the gun (that I used to shot (sic) at the State Trooper chasing) in nearby woods;

- I took shelter in an abandoned home on Hoo Shoo Too Road and, when officers arrived looking for me, I fired shots, fled, and threw the gun in Bayou Manchac; I was eventually apprehended in the area.