In abortion fight, judge denies Louisiana AG's request to immediately shut down clinics

BATON ROUGE - A judge has denied Attorney General Jeff Landry's request to immediately close down Louisiana's abortion clinics while the state awaits a decision in a lawsuit challenging a statewide abortion ban.

The decision from Judge Don Johnson denied Landry's request for a suspensive appeal, which sought to enforce Louisiana "trigger laws" while an appeals court rules on a temporary order allowing clinics to stay open. The ruling did, however, leave the door open for Landry to file another appeal challenging the order.

In blocking Landry's request, Judge Johnson's ruling pointed to "constitutional ambiguity" in Louisiana's ban, saying the trigger laws could be misinterpreted and therefore misapplied by healthcare professionals.

The original lawsuit, which claimed the language in Louisiana's trigger laws were too vague, kicked off the ongoing legal battle last month when it was filed by pro-abortion activists in New Orleans. The suit was later moved to Baton Rouge and is expected to make it all the way to Louisiana's Supreme Court.