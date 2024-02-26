Improperly-disposed cigarette causes large house fire Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A large fire department response was prompted when an improperly-disposed cigarette sparked a house fire.

The fire happened on Leton Avenue around noon Sunday. Crews from the St. George Fire Department arrived to find smoke coming from the home. Though the fire was controlled less than half an hour after their arrival, the home was still severely damaged by smoke, flames, and water.

No injuries were reported, but the fire department reminded the community to dispose of used cigarettes in a metal container with sand.