78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Improperly-disposed cigarette causes large house fire Sunday afternoon

3 hours 46 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, February 26 2024 Feb 26, 2024 February 26, 2024 10:26 AM February 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A large fire department response was prompted when an improperly-disposed cigarette sparked a house fire. 

The fire happened on Leton Avenue around noon Sunday. Crews from the St. George Fire Department arrived to find smoke coming from the home. Though the fire was controlled less than half an hour after their arrival, the home was still severely damaged by smoke, flames, and water. 

Trending News

No injuries were reported, but the fire department reminded the community to dispose of used cigarettes in a metal container with sand. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days