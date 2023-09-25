Implicated in Madison Brooks case, 19-year-old suspect asks to see phones & detectives' notes

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old who gave LSU student Madison Brooks a ride from a Tigerland bar on the night she died is hoping evidence pulled from her phone will help clear him in the case surrounding her alleged rape.

Casen Carver's attorney, Joseph Long argued in court Monday morning that Brooks' phone could lead them to witnesses who saw the LSU student in the hour before her death. Prosecutors argued that Brooks' phone isn't relevant because she didn't have it with her at the time of the alleged assault.

Carver also wanted his phone added to evidence, with some items redacted, but prosecutors argued in court Monday that it would be too much to make a redacted copy of it all. The state is instead offering for Carver's legal team to review the device.

Additionally, his attorney wants to see investigative notes from the detectives who worked the case.

A Baton Rouge judge has yet to decide whether to approve Carver's requests.