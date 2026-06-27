ICE on the Bayou: Benefits and Costs

ALEXANDRIA — A WBRZ investigation has found that Alexandria International Airport has become the top hub for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flights in the country.

During the investigation, WBRZ Investigative Unit reporter Stephen Stock learned that Alexandria Airport and the Authority that runs it make tens of millions of dollars from the Federal Government running ICE deportation operations there.

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