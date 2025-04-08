72°
Iberville Parish Schools hosting job fair for prospective teachers, bus drivers, other school jobs

2 hours 15 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, April 08 2025 Apr 8, 2025 April 08, 2025 12:03 PM April 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish School District is hosting a district-wide job fair.

The job fair will allow prospective employees to apply as teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, custodians and other jobs in the district.

The fair is at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine. The fair starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

