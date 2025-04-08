Iberville Parish Schools hosting job fair for prospective teachers, bus drivers, other school jobs

PLAQUEMINE — On Wednesday, the Iberville Parish School District is hosting a district-wide job fair.

The job fair will allow prospective employees to apply as teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, custodians and other jobs in the district.

The fair is at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine. The fair starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m.