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Iberville Parish road work on Bayou Pigeon Road will cut boat landing entrance, exit to one lane
PLAQUEMINE — Crews will be doing construction on Bayou Pigeon Road near the Bayou Pigeon Boat Landing starting Thursday, reducing the entrance and exit of the landing to one lane.
Iberville Parish officials said that the construction will extend through July 15.
The boat landing will remain open during the road work, despite limited lane access at the entrance and exit.
"With the July 4th holiday weekend expected to bring increased traffic to the boat landing, we ask everyone to use extra caution, be patient, and watch for workers and other motorists in the area," Iberville Parish officials said.
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