58°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish receives 'environmentally friendly incinerator box'
IBERVILLE PARISH - The Public Works Department in Iberville Parish received an environmentally friendly incinerator box on Monday.
Parish officials said the new tool will "burn debris cleanly and efficiently, reducing environmental impact while being a more cost-effective solution."
Trending News
The incinerator will be moved to different burn sites in the parish as needed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Knock Knock held 'Mardi Gras at the Museum' event Monday
-
Crews updating traffic signals throughout East Baton Rouge Parish
-
Zachary school board mourns 'unexpected passing' of president
-
Amite River Basin Commission director explains Amite Master Plan before it's sent...
-
Southern University says shooting suspect identified, no arrests made yet