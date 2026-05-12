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Iberville Parish offers free sandbags at two Bayou Sorrel locations
BAYOU SORREL — The Iberville Parish Department of Public Works has placed sandbags at two locations for residents who need them following heavy rains across the Capital area Monday night.
Sandbags are available at the Bayou Sorrel Fire Station at 33275 Hwy. 75 and the Bayou Sorrel/Bayou Pigeon Main Fire Station at 35575 Hwy. 75.
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Residents are asked to take only what is necessary so supplies stay available for everyone.
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