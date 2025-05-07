79°
Latest Weather Blog
Iberville Parish deputies confiscate 60 pounds of drugs, $4K in cash from traffic stop
IBERVILLE PARISH - Deputies in Iberville Parish found 60 pounds of marijuana and $4,000 in cash during a traffic stop.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said 25-year-old Yusef Chaisson Jr. from Lafayette was taken into custody and booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Trending News
“This arrest demonstrates our continued commitment to keeping illegal narcotics off our streets and highways,” said Sheriff Stassi. “Our deputies remain vigilant in protecting the safety and well-being of our community.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Disney to build its 7th theme park, this one in the United...
-
India fires missiles on Pakistan. Islamabad calls it an act of war...
-
Black smoke pours from Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope was elected...
-
Turkish Tufts University student detained by ICE in Louisiana can be sent...
-
Woman arrested for alleged connection to Amite shooting that left one teen...