Ian Somerhalder returns to Louisiana, fans flock to meet Vampire Diaries star

LAFAYETTE, La. — For Ian Somerhalder, returning to Louisiana is about more than fame or Hollywood success; it’s about home.

The Vampire Diaries star, who grew up in Covington, made a stop in Lafayette this week to meet fans and showcase his bourbon brand, Brother’s Bond. For Somerhalder, the visit carried a deeper meaning: reconnecting with the people and culture that shaped him.

“It’s the message of togetherness, and I think we need togetherness now more than ever… and to be here in my home state with my brand, my team, and our people, is a dream,” Somerhalder said.

Fans lined up long before the doors opened, some traveling hours just to catch a glimpse of the actor and have a Brother’s Bond bottle signed.

One devoted fan drove from Baton Rouge and said, “We love Ian Somerhalder, big fan of The Vampire Diaries, so we wanted to come out and see him and support him.”

Another shared that they had camped out overnight, saying, “I’ve been here since 11 p.m. last night… we’re going on what, 14 hours now? I love him as Damon, but also as a person; he’s just a genuine person.”

During the event, Somerhalder highlighted a new addition to his bourbon line, a 1.75-liter Brother’s Bond bottle, now available at Costco. The larger-format bottle has quickly become a hit with collectors and bourbon enthusiasts alike, giving fans the chance to take home a truly special piece of the experience.

“It’s the people, it’s the culture, it’s the land…” he said, reflecting on his home state. “To see people driving from all these places… it’s incredibly special because what it says is they want to feel that experience and share that love. That is the epitome of Louisiana.”

Even with a career that has taken him far from his hometown, Somerhalder says Louisiana is where he discovered his sense of purpose.

“It’s the most important word in any language other than love, and that word is purpose. In Louisiana, I find a lot of people with a lot of purpose. What’s that equation when you marry skill and passion? Boom! Your entire world opens up,” he said.

For Somerhalder, coming home is a reminder that fame and success are secondary to connection and authenticity.

While Hollywood may be where he lives now, Louisiana is where his roots and his heart remain. Friday’s visit to Lafayette was more than an event; it was a celebration of community, culture, and the enduring spirit of a state that shaped the actor’s life.

Fans left with signed bottles, including the new 1.75-liter Costco edition, and memories they will treasure for a lifetime, while Somerhalder left with a renewed sense of gratitude for the place that made him who he is.