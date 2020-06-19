85°
Ian Holm, "Lord of the Rings" actor, dies at 88

Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

An actor widely known for his role in the Lord of the Rings franchise has passed away at 88.

CNN reports that British actor Ian Holm has died, according to a statement from his agent.

Holm had a long and varied acting career that saw him cast as a slew of characters, including Bilbo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy and athletics coach Sam Mussabini in the 1981 movie "Chariots of Fire."

Born in Essex in 1931, Holm attended the RADA drama school in London before becoming a stage actor.

