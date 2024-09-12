'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville home

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman said a tree came crashing through her home, breaking through the roof right where she was sitting moments before the tree hit.

"Where the tree fell was where I was sitting all day, working on my computer because we were working from home. My boys were in the living room and my daughter was in the bedroom," Mandy Newman said.

"I had just gotten up to go to the bathroom and then heard crazy wind. I've always been worried about this tree. I heard some loud crash and when I ran into the kitchen the branch was right where I had just been sitting."

Photos showed a branch piercing through the ceiling, scattering attic insulation all over the computer set-up where Newman had been working. She said even with the damage, she's just glad no one was injured.

"I'm just thanking God that I'm okay and my kids are okay and it's just house damage and none of us are hurt."