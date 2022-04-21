'I just killed somebody': Couple had run-in with suspected killer moments after livestreamed murder

BATON ROUGE - A family is still trying to piece together their encounter with Earl Johnson, a man now accused of a vicious murder streamed online.

Rebecca was coming home Monday night after going to a vet appointment. Rebecca said her husband watched her pull up from their kitchen window and spotted someone running up their driveway behind her.

“I got out of my car, and when I was walking around the carport to take my daughter out of the other side he jumped out at me. He grabbed my right arm and yanked me away from the car, trying to get me away from the car,” Rebecca recalled.

Rebecca's husband immediately went to help his wife, but the couple wasn't expecting what happened next.

“When my husband opened the door and he walked out. He let go of my arm and he kind of held his hands up and he had a set of car keys in one hand and his other hands were empty, and he was kind of holding his hands up... And he said 'I'm not trying to hurt y'all. I just killed somebody. I just killed somebody,'” she said.

After the couple's brief interaction with Johnson, they watched him run off toward another neighbor's home and then called police.

Johnson was later booked for the murder of Janice David, which he livestreamed through Facebook. Police found David bloodied and tied to the steering wheel of a car.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the two knew each other before the gruesome killing.

“We do believe they were on a three to four day drug binge together and from there—at the end of it—he choked her, beat her and stabbed her. Then tried to set the car on fire,” BRPD spokesperson L’Jean McKneely said.

Police said Johnson stole a car after dumping the vehicle with David's body outside an office building on Sherwood Forest Boulevard, and he was captured not long after being sighted in Rebecca's neighborhood.