65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'I got drugs for days:' Juvenile's social media post advertising narcotics triggers arrest

1 hour 26 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2024 Mar 6, 2024 March 06, 2024 8:09 PM March 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

FRANLKINTON - A 17-year-old advertising drugs for sale on social media was arrested after an officer who he previously pulled a gun on found his post. 

The Franklinton Police Department said Sgt. Trey Johnson filed a search warrant after scrolling past the post where the teenager bragged "I got drugs for days" while waving around money and soliciting narcotic sales. 

Police said the 17-year-old was already on probation for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer for pulling a gun on Sgt. Johnson. 

Trending News

After a search warrant was filed, the teen was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days