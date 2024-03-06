'I got drugs for days:' Juvenile's social media post advertising narcotics triggers arrest

FRANLKINTON - A 17-year-old advertising drugs for sale on social media was arrested after an officer who he previously pulled a gun on found his post.

The Franklinton Police Department said Sgt. Trey Johnson filed a search warrant after scrolling past the post where the teenager bragged "I got drugs for days" while waving around money and soliciting narcotic sales.

Police said the 17-year-old was already on probation for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer for pulling a gun on Sgt. Johnson.

After a search warrant was filed, the teen was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.