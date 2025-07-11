'I don't want to die:' Mother recounts moments after child shot while sleeping at home

FLUKER - After her child suffered a stray bullet wound to his foot early Thursday morning, his mother expressed disbelief that the shooting happened and worry for her family's safety.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home on Guiteau Mill Road around 4 a.m. Thursday after a child suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. The house also received damage from the gunfire.

Mia Edwards, the child's mother, didn't understand how and why the shooting happened.

"I didn't get to see who it was or anything. I didn't hear a car or anything, I just heard shots," she said.

She then recalled the injury and her son's reaction to the gunshot.

"He was shot in his right foot, the bullet went straight out," she said. "He kept saying Daddy, Momma, I'm not shot, I'm not shot, but when he actually looked down at his foot and saw all the blood gushing and oozing out and, that's when he realized this is serious."

"The first thing he was saying is I don't want to die, I don't want to die... this was a seven-year-old," she said.

Now, her priority is keeping her family safe.

"I am going to make sure that we have proper surveillance, I am even thinking about getting the police to make rounds in the neighborhood because I think that's what they should do," she said.

The 7-year-old has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the TPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.