69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-55 repairs to involve shutdown this weekend

2 days 12 hours 5 minutes ago Friday, November 03 2023 Nov 3, 2023 November 03, 2023 10:20 PM November 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - Repair work on the stretch of I-55 damaged by a massive pile-up in late October will mean closing the southbound side of the interstate to all travel for much of Saturday.

Louisiana DOTD said it expects travel to resume by about 1 p.m. In the interim, drivers are advised to use Old US-51.

Once re-opened Saturday afternoon, traffic on I-55 southbound will use the right lane near the scene of the crash as crews repair the left lane.

The northbound span of the elevated interstate has been closed since the incident, with reopening expected later this month.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days