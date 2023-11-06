Latest Weather Blog
I-55 repairs to involve shutdown this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Repair work on the stretch of I-55 damaged by a massive pile-up in late October will mean closing the southbound side of the interstate to all travel for much of Saturday.
Louisiana DOTD said it expects travel to resume by about 1 p.m. In the interim, drivers are advised to use Old US-51.
Once re-opened Saturday afternoon, traffic on I-55 southbound will use the right lane near the scene of the crash as crews repair the left lane.
The northbound span of the elevated interstate has been closed since the incident, with reopening expected later this month.
? I-55 UPDATE ?
The southbound portion of I-55 between Ponchatoula and LaPlace will close Saturday, November 4 from approximately 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Southbound travelers can use Old US-51 as an alternate route during the closure period.
— Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) November 3, 2023
