I-10 West reopened, area drivers advised to use caution due to weather
After being closed since 5 a.m., I-10 West is open at LA 415, but area travel remains compromised due to heavy rain. Drivers are advised to use caution.
Additionally, Hwy 190 is passable as of 8:30 a.m.
Both areas had temporarily been closed, westbound, between Baton Rouge and Lafayette on Thursday morning.
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
