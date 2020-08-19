I-10 expansion at EBR-Ascension line on pace for October finish

BATON ROUGE - The widening work on I-10 between Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes is eyeing a late-October completion.

Work has been ongoing since February 2018 on the 6.5-mile stretch between Highland Road and Prairieville, with the goal of adding an additional lane in each direction.

DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett says the $72 million project is on schedule to be complete by late October, but there’s still work to be done.

“There’s a lot of work remaining. Shoulder work, signs, ramps, lights and permanent striping,” he said.

This portion of I-10 is part of the main route between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and bears the weight of 100,000 vehicles a day.

The state says this project has gone smoothly from the start. When money became available in early 2018, work began right away.

"We were shovel-ready. We had plans, we had design, we went to bid, and we were able to move it forward," Mallett said.

While driving through a work zone for over two years requires patience, the state said the end product will all be worth it.

Overnight, drivers can expect lane closures for the remainder of this week on the eastbound side from the parish line to the Prairieville exit.