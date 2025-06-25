94°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 eastbound reopened after truck caught fire on Bonnet Carre Spillway
METAIRIE - The right lane of I-10 going eastbound at the Bonnet Carré Spillway was closed after a semi-truck caught fire, Louisiana State Police said.
The fire happened around milepost 218 and happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
"Due to the trailer’s condition, recovery efforts will take an extended time," officials added.
Drivers were encouraged to use U.S. 61 as an alternate route.
Trending News
The trailer was removed by 11:30 a.m. and all lanes were reopened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Country music star, LSU senior Timothy Wayne shares excitement about performing at...
-
2une In Preview: Yoga Studio 90 brings hot yoga to Denham Springs
-
I-10 eastbound down to one lane as crews work to remove truck...
-
2une In Preview: Black Joy - A Maternal Wellness Celebration
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
Sports Video
-
PREVIEW: LSU fans invited to celebrate Tigers' eighth CWS win at Alex...
-
LSU baseball players, coach join Todd Graves at Raising Cane's to celebrate...
-
The Baton Rouge Rougarou baseball team is off to a hot start
-
LSU baseball players, coach will work shift at Cane's ahead of National...
-
LSU announces schedule and logistics for National Championship celebration Wednesday