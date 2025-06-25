I-10 eastbound reopened after truck caught fire on Bonnet Carre Spillway

METAIRIE - The right lane of I-10 going eastbound at the Bonnet Carré Spillway was closed after a semi-truck caught fire, Louisiana State Police said.

The fire happened around milepost 218 and happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

"Due to the trailer’s condition, recovery efforts will take an extended time," officials added.

Drivers were encouraged to use U.S. 61 as an alternate route.

The trailer was removed by 11:30 a.m. and all lanes were reopened.