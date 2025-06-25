94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 eastbound reopened after truck caught fire on Bonnet Carre Spillway

7 hours 54 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 7:23 AM June 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

METAIRIE - The right lane of I-10 going eastbound at the Bonnet Carré Spillway was closed after a semi-truck caught fire, Louisiana State Police said.

The fire happened around milepost 218 and happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

"Due to the trailer’s condition, recovery efforts will take an extended time," officials added.

Drivers were encouraged to use U.S. 61 as an alternate route.

Trending News

The trailer was removed by 11:30 a.m. and all lanes were reopened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days