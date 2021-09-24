77°
I-10 east still closed on Calcasieu River Bridge after massive fire overnight

Thursday, September 23 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES - A massive fire on a bridge in Lake Charles kept the roadway closed all night Wednesday.

I-10 was closed at I-210 due to the burning vehicle on the Calcasieu River Bridge. The fire broke out shortly before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, closing the bridge in both directions throughout the night. 

                                                       

Westbound lanes were reopened Thursday. DOTD says eastbound lanes will stay closed as they're inspected for safety.  

Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted to I-210.

Police are asking drivers to be aware of road closure signs and or barricades and to give themselves extra time for travel and expect delays.

