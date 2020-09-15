Hurricane Sally: President Trump declares emergency for Alabama

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has issued an emergency declaration for Alabama as Hurricane Sally approaches.

My team and I are closely monitoring extremely dangerous Hurricane Sally. We are fully engaged with State & Local Leaders to assist the great people of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Be ready and listen to State and Local Leaders! @GovernorKayIvey @LouisianaGov @TateReeves — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

Monday’s action authorizes federal emergency officials to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency assistance.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought the presidential declaration after the National Weather Service in Mobile warned of the increasing likelihood of “dangerous and potentially historic flooding.”

The weather service forecast that waters could rise as much as 9 feet (2.7 meters) above ground in large parts of the Mobile metro area.

With a population of 400,000 people, it is among the largest metro areas along the Gulf Coast between New Orleans and Tampa, Florida. Some businesses in Mobile placed sandbags at their entrances in preparation.

Shortly after Sally reached hurricane strength, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the Panhandle’s two westernmost counties.

DeSantis issued an executive order Monday evening directing state resources to help with response, recovery and mitigation efforts in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Federal assistance can also be sought for the areas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines call for non-congregate sheltering, where evacuees can continue to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The emergency order authorizes the activation of sheltering agreements with area hotels.