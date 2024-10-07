Milton rapidly intensifies into a category 4 hurricane

Milton has gotten much better organized this morning, and it is now a category 4 hurricane with 150mph winds. Though close to home, this system does not pose a threat to the Capital Area as an approaching cold front will block its path to the bayou.

Hurricane Milton is generally moving to the east and will continue that movement, until a turn to the northeast late Tuesday. Rapid intensification will continue, and a cat 4+ hurricane is likely. Weakening will occur on Milton's final approach to Florida. It looks to be too little, too late as Milton will still be a powerful major hurricane when it makes landfall sometime on Wednesday.

At this point, Louisiana impacts look very low. A cold front will pass through later today, which will deflect the system to the south and east. However, large swells from the system in addition to elevated winds behind the front could lead to rough seas for offshore areas and even some coastal flooding in the usual locations. Keep checking back with the Storm Station for additional forecasts and alerts.

This is a developing story. Future updates on this storm can be found in the Storm Station Weather Blog HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go. You can also find tropical updates on our Hurricane Center HERE.