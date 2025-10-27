Hurricane Melissa is a Category 5

Hurricane Melissa has explosively intensified into a Category 5 hurricane, becoming one of the most powerful storms of the season as it inches toward Jamaica.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft found maximum sustained winds near 160 mph and a central pressure of 917 millibars — confirming Melissa’s status as a Category 5 hurricane. The storm’s eye is only 10 miles wide, surrounded by towering thunderstorms, a sign of extreme intensity.

Melissa is moving slowly west near 3 mph but is expected to turn toward the northwest and north within the next 24 hours. The National Hurricane Center forecasts the hurricane to make landfall on Jamaica’s south coast Tuesday morning, crossing the island before emerging north by afternoon.

Forecasters warn that there’s little difference between a Category 4 and 5 impact — both capable of catastrophic damage. Jamaica is expected to see devastating winds, life-threatening storm surge, and widespread flooding and landslides.

Heavy rain and dangerous conditions are also expected in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, eastern Cuba, and the southeastern Bahamas through midweek.

Residents across the region are urged to complete final preparations and stay sheltered as Melissa approaches.