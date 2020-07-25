Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in Texas with winds up to 90 mph

Hurricane Hanna has made landfall on Padre Island in South Texas as a Category 1 Hurricane, but the potential for dangerous flash flooding extends through the weekend.

Sustained winds increased to 90 mph before landfall, according to the Hurricane Hunters. The hurricane's eyewall is moving inland between Corpus Christi and Brownsville. Some areas between Corpus Christi and Brownsville will get a break in the wind and rain as Hanna's eye continues to move ashore.

Conditions continue to deteriorate in much of South Texas, with increasing rainfall and wind gusts. A 79 mph gust has been reported in Laguna Madre, Texas.

Shingles have been blown off homes in Port Mansfield, Texas, by strong winds. Roofs have been taken off of some boat storage facilities, also near Port Mansfield. More than 7 inches of rainfall has come down so far. Several buoys have reported wind gusts of 80-100 mph just offshore.

This is the first tropical storm of the 2020 Hurricane Season that has strengthened into a hurricane (in the Atlantic).

