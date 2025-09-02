Hunters can buy guns, ammo, other supplies tax-free during 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday

BATON ROUGE — Hunters buying guns, ammunition and a variety of other hunting supplies won't have to pay state and local sales tax on their purchases this weekend.

Starting Friday and extending into Sunday, the sales tax exemption during the 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday applies to all consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition and specified hunting supplies, including archery items, hunting apparel and certain types of knives.

Purchases not eligible for the sales tax exemption include hunting dogs, animal feed, off-road vehicles and vessels such as airboats, the Louisiana Department of Revenue said.



"The exemption applies to individual consumer purchases only. It does not apply to business or commercial purchases," LDR said.

