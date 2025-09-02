Latest Weather Blog
Hunters can buy guns, ammo, other supplies tax-free during 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday
BATON ROUGE — Hunters buying guns, ammunition and a variety of other hunting supplies won't have to pay state and local sales tax on their purchases this weekend.
Starting Friday and extending into Sunday, the sales tax exemption during the 2nd Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday applies to all consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition and specified hunting supplies, including archery items, hunting apparel and certain types of knives.
Purchases not eligible for the sales tax exemption include hunting dogs, animal feed, off-road vehicles and vessels such as airboats, the Louisiana Department of Revenue said.
"The exemption applies to individual consumer purchases only. It does not apply to business or commercial purchases," LDR said.
Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amite River Bridge opens in French Settlement after nearly five years of...
-
2une In Previews: Foundation for EBR Schools raising money to buy high...
-
70 for 70: Stanley Ott served as Baton Rouge's third bishop
-
Women's Hospital mobile mammography coach travelling across capital region over next month
-
Councilman Darryl Hurst discusses newly passed ordinance requiring annual tire shop permits