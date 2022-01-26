Hunter rescued after getting lost in wooded area overnight

ALBANY - First responders in Livingston Parish searched a wooded area for a hunter who got lost overnight.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District said it took under an hour to find the missing person, who got lost near Strawberry Lane. However, the department said trees downed by Hurricane Ida changed the layout of the area and made the search more "challenging."

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Albany Police and Acadian Ambulance assisted the search.

The hunter was unharmed, officials said.