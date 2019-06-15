Humidity Returns for Father's Day

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Skies will be clearing this evening, as shower taper off and continue to push north. The mugginess lingers, as temperatures will be slow to cool near 73° for an overnight low. Father’s Day will be a hot and humid one! Temperatures will be warming into the 80s by 9 AM, as highs peak around 92°. Stay hydrated, because heat index values will be approaching the triple digits through the afternoon, and the UV Index will be in the extreme category. There will be a chance of a spotty drizzle from 1 PM to 6 PM, but will only result in a short break from the heat. Temperatures will eventually drop into the 70s around 10 PM.

Up Next: Scattered showers and storms early in the week, but turning more isolated through the latter half. This will also allow for the heat and humidity to crank up approaching the weekend.

The Tropics: No tropical cyclone activity is expected during the next 48 hours.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure located in the Gulf to our southeast, is working with a low pressure to our northwest in order to push a significant amount of moisture onshore. Even though winds are light, this setup is heightened through the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere, as the ridge of high pressure is present through all layers. This will continue to elevate dew points and the moisture content in the atmosphere for the next several days. The surface high is close enough on Father’s Day to keep showers to a minimum, but ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be between 98° and 100°. A short wave trough pushes in from the west Monday and Tuesday, bringing scattered to widespread showers and storms across our area from the late morning to early evening hours on both days. Temperatures will be a little cooler during this timeframe, only bringing highs up in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances begin to drop through the midweek, but the southerly, onshore flow stays the course in order to increase temperatures and dew points heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be breaking into the low-to-mid 90s on Thursday, as heat index values will soar into the low triple digits on Friday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

