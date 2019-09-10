Huge price tag sitting on project to improve drainage in Central

CENTRAL - Leaders in Central will be getting ready to cut a $4 million check to cover the city's part of a massive canal cleanup project—which aims to prevent another catastrophic flood.

It's a big return on the city's investment. The project's total price tag is $75 million, with state and federal funding picking up the lion's share of the tab.

"The biggest concern is drainage, that's the highest priority right now," council member Aaron Moak said.

During the 2016 flood, both Blackwater and Beaver Bayou were clogged with debris. The funds will be used to clear and widen the bayous, preventing the water from backing up into nearby roadways and homes.

"It will help reduce that," Moak said. "Some homes won't flood at all and others may not flood as much."

The $4 million was approved to spend at Tuesday night's council meeting.

The U.S. Corps of Engineers is expected to start the work before the end of the year. The total project should take roughly two years to complete.